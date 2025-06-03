Indoco launches Ticagrelor film-coated tablets 90mg in the UK market

Indoco Remedies announced the launch of Ticagrelor film-coated tablets 90mg in the United Kingdom through its wholly owned subsidiary, Indoco Remedies UK. The product was officially introduced to the UK market on 2 June 2025.

The tablets will be marketed and distributed by Clarity Pharma, expanding Indoco’s portfolio of offerings in the cardiovascular segment.

Ticagrelor film-coated tablets are indicated to reduce the chances of heart attack, stroke, myocardial infarction (MI), or other diseases related to the heart or blood vessels.

Commenting on the development, Aditi Kare Panandikar, Managing Director, Indoco Remedies, said, “This development underscores our commitment to bringing high quality, life-saving treatments to patients in the UK.”

The launch aligns with Indoco’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in international markets and provide access to essential medications.