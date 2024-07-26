NutrifyGenie AI: Pioneering the future of AI-driven nutraceutical innovation

India is making significant strides in the nutraceutical industry with the launch of NutrifyGenie AI, a revolutionary technology set to transform new product ideation and commercialisation globally.

Nutraceuticals, often seen as proactive health investments, are experiencing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8 per cent. This growth drives the need for innovative product development and new botanical and biochemical discoveries to enhance health outcomes.

Historically reliant on clinical trials, the nutraceutical sector is now leveraging AI technologies like machine learning to analyse vast datasets and uncover actionable insights. NutrifyGenie AI excels in this space, using over 3.5 million curated data points to ideate and commercialise products across 11 countries. In the past year, it has commercialised more than 12 products for major companies, including Jubilant Pharmaceuticals, Shield Healthcare and Esperer Cancer Nutrition, and is planning new launches in 2024-2025 across several countries.

NutrifyGenie AI has also contributed to significant research, including an Alzheimer’s management formula published in the American Society for Nutrition journal and an evaluation of Ayurvedic botanicals selected at the ICNPR in Poland.

The platform’s extensive library, built by a team of experts, integrates millions of data points covering clinical data, ingredients, regulatory guidelines, and more. This comprehensive resource has made NutrifyGenie AI the most commercially successful AI engine in the nutraceutical industry.

NutrifyGenie AI’s advanced neural networks and machine learning capabilities allow for swift and informed decision-making, reducing the product development cycle from ideation to commercialisation to just nine months, to achieve this in 90 days within two years.

As the first ISO-certified AI for nutraceutical NPD commercialisation, NutrifyGenie AI sets new quality standards and collaborates with leaders in the field for advanced certifications. Its commitment to innovation and excellence has also earned it recognition as the best place to work for two consecutive years.

NutrifyGenie AI is a testament to India’s leadership in AI-driven nutraceutical innovation, offering new opportunities for product differentiation and supply chain excellence.