Nutrabay launches ayurvedic supplement Shilajit

Nutrabay has ventured into the ayurvedic supplements market with the launch of its debut product in the segment, Shilajit which is supposedly known to benefit strength, stamina, and vitality.

Shilajit will be available on the brand’s D2C website, popular online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, and in 100+ offline retail stores across India.

The brand also plans to launch an awareness campaign to educate consumers about Shilajit’s benefits through content marketing across digital platforms, leveraging social media and collaborating with health and fitness experts.