Novopor acquires US-based Pressure Chemical Company

Novopor Advanced Science, a performance chemicals and material science CDMO, announced its acquisition of Pressure Chemical Company (“Pressure Chemical” or “PCC”), an affiliate of the Minafin Group and a leading provider of high-pressure and specialty chemistry services. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With this acquisition, Novopor aims to build an integrated specialty chemicals platform by combining early-stage development capabilities with large-scale manufacturing. The partnership will support continued investment in expanding Novopor’s facility footprint, enhancing technical capabilities, and providing customers with seamless access to fine and specialty chemical manufacturing at scale.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Pressure Chemical brings more than six decades of experience in high-pressure chemistry, polymerisation, and alkoxylation. The company offers process development, piloting, and low-volume, high-value manufacturing, with a strong track record of solving complex technical challenges.

KPMG, PwC, and Wombat Capital Markets served as financial advisors, and Honigman, JSA and Clifford Chance served as legal advisors to Novopor. Fairmount Partners, Mazars and Pierre Abitbol served as advisors to Pressure Chemical Company.