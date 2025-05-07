Granules India earns gold rating in EcoVadis assessment

Granules India has been awarded a Gold rating by EcoVadis in its inaugural corporate-level assessment. This places the company in the 97th percentile, among the top 5 per cent of all companies assessed globally across all industries.

EcoVadis is a provider of business sustainability ratings, assessing companies on environment, labour & human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

“This Gold rating is more than a recognition — it’s a reminder that we are choosing to grow differently by placing sustainability at the heart of our progress,” said Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman and Managing Director, Granules India.

Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director, added, “We deeply value the trust and partnership of our customers and suppliers. This milestone is a shared win — a testament to what’s possible when we act together with ‘One Planet, One Purpose’.”