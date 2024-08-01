Novo Nordisk to launch weight-loss drug Wegovy in Australia this month

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk is set to launch its hugely popular weight-loss drug Wegovy in Australia this month, a spokesperson for the company said on July 31, 2024.

The drug will not be subsidised under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, and patients will need a prescription from their doctor, according to the Australian Financial Review, which first reported the news.

With the coming launch in Australia, Wegovy will be available in 12 markets after Novo launched in Spain and Canada in May.