Novo Nordisk launches Wegovy for chronic weight management and cardiovascular risk reduction in India

Novo Nordisk, a Denmark-based pharma company with a history of over 100 years in chronic disease care, has launched Wegovy (injectable semaglutide) in India. Wegovy is a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) and is the first medication in India indicated for both long-term chronic weight management and the reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events in people living with obesity or overweight. The product will be available in five dosing strengths through a prescription and administered via a pen device.

India has the third highest number of people living with overweight and obesity. Obesity has been linked with over 200 diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, some cancers, and type 2 diabetes. According to clinical data, semaglutide 2.4 mg – the active ingredient in Wegovy – can result in 20 per cent or more weight reduction in at least one in three individuals when used in combination with lifestyle interventions. It also reduces the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events by 20 per cent in patients with established cardiovascular disease who are living with overweight or obesity.

Wegovy acts on brain regions involved in appetite regulation and food intake. It reduces hunger, improves satiety, and decreases food cravings, which together contribute to weight loss. The drug also improves insulin resistance and can reduce the risk of cardiometabolic events. Semaglutide is also the active component in Ozempic, which is indicated in several countries for type 2 diabetes management. However, Ozempic is not yet available in India.

Speaking on the launch, Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India, said, “Obesity is not just a personal health concern—it is a chronic disease and a national epidemic that India cannot afford to ignore. Recognising this, we are proud to announce that we are bringing Wegovy to Indians as a transformative and evidence-based therapeutic solution with the convenience of a world-class, state-of-the-art pen device. Additionally, we have an India-specific price with the benefit of same price for the first three dosing strengths. With this we are reaffirming our commitment to address India’s growing burden of overweight and obesity.”

Wegovy will be offered in once-weekly injectable pens across five dosing strengths – 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, and 2.4 mg as maintenance dose. The device allows precise dosing and easy administration.