Novo Nordisk and Apollo Clinics announce collaboration to launch Obesity Management Programme in India

Novo Nordisk announced a strategic collaboration with Apollo Clinics to launch a comprehensive Obesity Management Programme across various cities in India. The initiative aims to address the burden of overweight and obesity through a structured, multi-tiered care model focused on individuals living with overweight or obesity and the development of specialised programmes for obesity care.

As part of the collaboration, Apollo Clinics and Novo Nordisk will integrate an obesity care framework across select centres. The programme will include healthcare professional training via the WeLearn Obesity Education Series, in-clinic diagnostic and patient engagement tools, and capability-building modules for dieticians, physiotherapists and behavioural specialists. Apollo Clinics will provide infrastructure, clinical pathways and digital patient support tools to deliver evidence-based obesity care.

The initiative will also feature patient awareness campaigns, including educational videos, booklets and body composition analysis. A QR-enabled platform will provide access to BMI and waist-to-height ratio calculators, connecting users to appropriate care pathways.

Dr Maya Sharma, Vice President – Clinical, Medical & Regulatory, Novo Nordisk India, said, “The prevalence of obesity continues to rise in India, yet clinical recognition remains inadequate. Novo Nordisk aims to transform how obesity is understood, diagnosed and managed at the primary level across the nation. The mission of this partnership with Apollo Clinics is to equip healthcare professionals with robust clinical education, patient-centric tools and infrastructure support they need to deliver personalised and evidence-based healthcare interventions that go beyond symptom management. Together, we hope to drive lasting behavioural and health outcomes, ultimately improving quality of life for millions of Indians living with overweight or obesity.”

Sriram Iyer, CEO – Apollo Health & Lifestyle, said, “This partnership reinforces our long-standing commitment to address the complex challenge of Obesity and weight related conditions in India and will help to address chronic lifestyle diseases with innovation and clinical excellence. Apollo Clinics with its wide-reaching network along with Novo Nordisk’s global expertise in obesity care, plans to deliver more structured, evidence-based support to patients living with obesity across India. Together, we look forward to creating a care model that is accessible, sustainable and truly patient-centric.”

According to the data shared, obesity in India affects more than 250 million adults and is linked to over 230 health complications, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and obstructive sleep apnoea. The proportion of individuals with overweight and obesity in India varies by state, ranging from 8 per cent to 50 per cent, across both rural and urban populations, among men and women. The economic burden of obesity-related diseases in India is projected to reach ₹36,000 crores by 2030.

Novo Nordisk and Apollo Clinics stated that the new programme integrates treatments, patient education and systematic advocacy. The collaboration aims to recognise obesity as a chronic disease and provide healthcare providers and patients with tools for long-term and sustainable health outcomes.