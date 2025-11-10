New data shows that targeted investment is reducing disruption in healthcare supply chains

New research from DP World states that global healthcare supply chains are experiencing over 18,000 logistics disruptions annually, resulting in more than $11 billion in losses. According to the study, this is equal to over 15 per cent of the $66.39 billion pharmaceutical logistics market in 2024. The research also reports that 85 per cent of healthcare cargo owners have seen an increase in customer complaints, 76 per cent say they have lost contracts or business, and 67 per cent say their reliability has been questioned by supply chain partners.

The data finds that investment in domestic transport and last-mile logistics has reduced disruption costs by up to 80 per cent for healthcare companies, indicating that targeted infrastructure investment is linked with supply chain resilience.

Magrietha Mallinson, Global Vice President, Healthcare, DP World, said, “Every delayed healthcare shipment has a human cost – when medicines and equipment don’t arrive, patients wait, and care is disrupted. Unfortunately, the impact is often greatest in developing regions, where even short delays can halt essential services.

“What gives me hope is that we know how to make things better. By investing in stronger healthcare transport networks and improving visibility across every stage of the journey, we can keep vital supplies moving to the people who need them most.”

Beat Simon, Group Chief Operations Officer, Logistics, DP World, said, “Healthcare supply chains are both high stakes and complex – spanning borders, varying regulations and temperature-sensitive requirements. Yet the same fundamentals that underpin resilient global trade can also redefine reliability in healthcare logistics. The opportunity is now to apply these principles at scale and create connected systems built to last.”

The study notes that customs processes and visibility gaps are cited by nearly nine in ten respondents. The findings show that delays in supply chains can result in postponed clinical procedures, rescheduled hospital treatments, and longer delivery times for essential medical products.

The data is part of DP World’s study of 680 senior logistics leaders across eight industries, including 75 healthcare decision-makers. The research combines survey responses and modelling of disruption costs, investment levels and reputational impact. The results are published in DP World’s report Without Logistics: Healthcare Edition, which outlines operational, financial and reputational effects of supply chain disruption for the healthcare sector.