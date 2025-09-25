Mstack launches Chemstack AI to curb supply chain crisis

Mstack, a vertically integrated specialty chemical company has announced the commercial launch of Chemstack AI, the industry’s first closed loop AI ecosystem to democratise this critical knowledge by reducing molecular synthesis and commercialisation time from ~18 months to days.

Mstack’s rapid expansion reflects extraordinary market demand for supply chain diversification, scaling to over 100 enterprise customers across North America, India, China, and the Middle East, with over 100 employees spanning data science, artificial intelligence, technology development, R&D, operations, and sales.

This comes at a critical moment when escalating trade tensions have imposed tariffs of 10-50% on critical chemical intermediates in the USA, while traditional chemical companies struggle with decades of innovation stagnation that locks the industry into legacy synthesis routes requiring years for new route development.

Chemstack AI represents the industry’s first closed-loop AI ecosystem specifically designed for molecular synthesis, fundamentally transforming development timelines. The platform features three capabilities: LiteratureIQ maps vast datasets of chemical literature into comprehensive knowledge graphs; MSTACK RetroRank generates and ranks viable synthetic routes with 98.6% exact match recall and 72.6% Top-1 accuracy, outperforming current industry standards; and Experimentation Assist uses Bayesian Optimization to intelligently navigate reaction configurations, creating closed-loop validation between AI insights and laboratory outcomes.

Since raising funding from Lightspeed and Alphawave, Mstack has executed on several transformative initiatives: launching Chemstack AI, establishing robust R&D laboratories in Hyderabad with over 25 scientists who have successfully developed and commercialised custom molecules, driving growth across new geographies and categories including CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers), agrochemicals, oil and gas, home and personal care and construction chemicals, and creating flexible supply chains to navigate macroeconomic volatility.

“We’re not just another chemical company-we’re fundamentally redefining what’s possible when AI becomes the world’s smartest chemist,” said Shreyans Chopra, Founder of Mstack. “Our 10x growth trajectory demonstrates that the market desperately needs innovation-driven supply diversification, and traditional players simply can’t innovate synthesis routes at the speed and scale necessary to create viable alternatives. While others are locked into legacy processes that haven’t been reimagined in decades, our AI scales knowledge across domains, enabling us to operate with the efficiency of large commodity players while maintaining the innovation agility of specialty companies.”