Aurigene and Alveus Therapeutics advance collaboration with ALV-200 candidate nomination

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, a subsidiary of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, announced progress in its research collaboration with Alveus Therapeutics, which is developing therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases.

Under the collaboration, Aurigene provides drug discovery services to support Alveus’ research programmes in metabolic disease. The collaboration combines Alveus’ work in metabolic biology and therapeutic strategy with Aurigene’s capabilities in computational design, medicinal chemistry, and biology platforms.

The teams have nominated ALV-200, an AMYR3 peptide candidate for metabolic disorders, as the first development candidate. The candidate is part of Alveus’ portfolio of therapies under development for obesity and metabolic disease.

Additional discovery programmes are ongoing under the collaboration, supporting Alveus’ research portfolio.

Discovery efforts are supported by Aurigene.AI, the company’s AI-enabled drug discovery platform integrating generative design, predictive modelling, and computational chemistry with laboratory capabilities to support design, make and test cycles.

Akhil Ravi, Chief Executive Officer at Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, said; “This collaboration reflects Aurigene’s ability to support innovative biotechnology companies with integrated discovery capabilities across computational and experimental platforms. We are pleased to contribute our expertise to programs aimed at addressing important unmet needs in metabolic disease.”

Jacob Jeppesen, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D at Alveus Therapeutics, said; “We selected Aurigene for their strong discovery capabilities and integrated platform supporting peptide and small molecule research. Their team has been an important contributor to advancing several of our discovery programs, including the nomination of ALV-200.”