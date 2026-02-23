Morepen Laboratories secures ₹825 Cr CDMO mandate from global pharma company

Morepen Laboratories has secured a multi-year Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) mandate valued at approximately ₹825 crore (USD 91 million) from a global pharma company. Supplies under the mandate are expected to begin within the next 4–5 months, with execution scheduled through Q1 of the following financial year, subject to operational and regulatory processes.

The engagement marks one of the largest single CDMO mandates in the company’s history as it expands its manufacturing footprint.

Built on over four decades of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing, Morepen’s CDMO platform enables collaboration with pharmaceutical companies through multi-year supply programmes. The mandate reflects the company’s capabilities in regulated markets, supported by facilities accredited by USFDA, WHO-GMP and EU authorities.

With integrated development-to-commercial manufacturing capabilities, Morepen supports scale-ups and long-duration supply frameworks. The company is evaluating capacity enhancement and technology investments aligned with its CDMO opportunity pipeline.

Sushil Suri, Chairman & Managing Director, said, “This mandate represents an important milestone in the evolution of Morepen’s manufacturing platform. It reflects the confidence global customers place in our quality systems, regulatory track record, and execution capabilities. Over the years, we have steadily strengthened our infrastructure and compliance depth, enabling participation in larger, long-duration global programs.” He added, “We view CDMO as a natural extension of our established API strengths, creating additional avenues of scale, stability, and long-term value creation while continuing to reinforce our core businesses.”

Kushal Suri, President – International Growth (API), added, “This level of customer confidence reflects company’s proven ability to qualify, execute, and deliver under regulated-market expectations. We drove the program end-to-end with technical, regulatory, and commercial scale-up, and delivered a solution built for quality, continuity, and scale. The outcome is clear: Morepen’s credibility is validated, and we are now set to convert this into larger, multi-year global opportunities”.

Global pharma companies are consolidating supplier networks and partnering with compliant and scalable manufacturing platforms capable of long-term supply continuity. Morepen’s vertically integrated API capabilities, regulatory track record and operational scale position it to serve this demand.