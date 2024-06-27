Mohan Babu University hosts national conference on ‘Bridging the gap between academia and industry in health sciences’

Mohan Babu University’s School of Pharmaceutical Sciences hosted the national conference – IRPBMS 2024 on “Bridging the Gap Between Academia and Industry in Health Sciences.” This three-day event brought together leading researchers, academicians, healthcare professionals, and industry experts to discuss enhancing collaboration, aligning research goals, and promoting innovation.

The IRPBMS-2024 conference provides a platform to address key areas for achieving industrial synergy. It aims to foster collaboration through joint research initiatives, consortiums and industry involvement in setting research agendas. The conference explored effective communication strategies between academia and industry, promoting mutual understanding. Additionally, it aimed to highlight the importance of practical training for students and researchers, considerations for intellectual property management, and funding incentives. The event also showcased case studies where academic research transformed into impactful health technologies, underscoring the significant benefits of such partnerships and inspiring future collaborations.

A key highlight of the event was the interactive panel titled “Exploring Cutting-Edge Innovations in Pharmaceutical, Biosciences, and Medical Sciences.” Distinguished panellists included Dr Srinivas Nanduri, Professor, Department of Chemical Sciences at NIPER-Hyderabad, Dr William Carey Mamidipalli, Registrar, Andhra Pradesh Pharmacy Council in Guntur, Dr Kalyan Akula Chakravarthy, VP, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Dr Praveen R, Senior Director, Medical Affairs, Biocon.