Miror launches Miror Bliss to address perimenopause and menopause health needs

Miror, a FemTech platform, has introduced Miror Bliss, a supplement designed to support women experiencing perimenopause and menopause. The product aims to address the health challenges faced by 82 per cent of Indian women during this life stage, many of whom are unaware of available solutions.

Perimenopause and menopause are significant phases in a woman’s life, often accompanied by symptoms such as hormonal imbalances, hot flashes, mood swings, and sleep disturbances. Indian women tend to enter menopause earlier than women in Western countries, at an average age of 46.2 years compared to 51 years globally. Perimenopause, typically starting around the age of 44.7, can last for up to a decade and is characterised by a wide range of symptoms.

Sanjith Shetty, Founder and CEO of Miror, commented on the challenges faced by women during this transition. “Perimenopause and menopause bring unique challenges, but they also represent a powerful chapter in a woman’s life. Unfortunately, these experiences are often overlooked, leaving many women to face them without adequate support. With Miror Bliss, we aim to change that by combining science, nature, and a deep understanding of women’s health to empower women to embrace this phase with vitality and resilience,” Shetty said.

Miror Bliss includes 18 scientifically selected ingredients to manage common symptoms and support holistic health. Key components such as Shatavari and Black Cohosh promote hormonal balance, while Evening Primrose and Gokhru offer relief from hot flashes and night sweats. Ashwagandha and Magnesium Glycinate address mood and sleep concerns, and Calcium and Vitamin D3 work to strengthen bones and joints. Additionally, Ashoka Bark and CoQ10 bridge nutritional gaps, providing long-term health benefits.

Hormonal changes and nutrient deficiencies during perimenopause often make it difficult for women to meet their nutritional needs through diet alone. Supplements like Miror Bliss offer practical solutions for managing symptoms and promoting overall well-being.

The launch of Miror Bliss reflects the growing demand for targeted wellness solutions in India. The number of post-menopausal women in the country is projected to rise from 96 million in 2011 to an estimated 401 million by 2026. By addressing these pressing health challenges, Miror continues to contribute to reshaping care for perimenopause and menopause.