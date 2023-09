MHRA approves Pfizer/BioNTech’s adapted COVID-19 vaccine for Omicron XBB.1.5

UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved an adapted Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron XBB 1.5 subvariant, after it was found to meet the UK regulator’s standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.

The vaccine has been approved for use in individuals from six months of age.

The adapted vaccine works in the same way as the original vaccine by causing the immune system (the body’s natural defences) to produce antibodies and blood cells that work against the virus, so giving protection against COVID-19.