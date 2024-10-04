Messe Muenchen India concludes Analytica Anacon India and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo 2024

Messe Muenchen India successfully wrapped up the largest edition of Analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo, and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad, held from September 26th to 28th, 2024. The triad event emerged as a key platform for the laboratory, analytical, and pharmaceutical industries, attracting international and home-grown manufacturers, suppliers, pharma companies, research labs, consultants, industry experts, and government officials.

Inaugurated by Sri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industry & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, the event, themed ‘Epicentre of Progress,’ provided solutions across the entire value chain of industries such as pharma, biotech, chemicals, and food and beverage. It fostered the exchange of ideas and business opportunities, contributing to international growth.

Key features included the Buyer-Seller Forum and Hosted Buyer Program. These initiatives enabled exhibitors to network with top decision-makers and attracted buyers from countries like Russia, Vietnam, South Africa, and over 25 cities across India. The programs provided exhibitors with opportunities to connect with international buyers and explore cross-border business partnerships.

This year’s edition also hosted the International Pavilion, showcasing global exhibitors, and the Software Technology Pavilion, highlighting innovations in AI, machine learning, IoT, robotics, and automation technologies.

A series of insightful conferences offered perspectives on regulatory and compliance challenges in the Indian pharmaceutical industry, developments in food testing labs, and the role of technology in meeting quality, compliance, and cost requirements. The Pharma World CaseCon provided insights into real-world industry challenges, and the Career Connect initiative enabled young talent to engage with leading pharmaceutical organisations.

Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe Muenchen India, commented on the success of the event, stating, “The success of Analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo, and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo 2024 reflects the tremendous growth and innovation happening within the laboratory and pharmaceutical industries. This year’s event brought together a diverse array of technologies and solutions, fostering meaningful collaborations and driving the industry forward. As we continue to support the advancement of these critical sectors, we are proud that our platform serves as a catalyst for progress, innovation, and global partnerships.”

The event was jointly organised with the Indian Analytical Instruments Association (IAIA) and Indian Pharma Machinery Manufacturers’ Association (IPMMA). Chandrahas Shetty, President of IAIA, noted, “This year’s edition has not only set new benchmarks in terms of participation and engagement but also highlighted the critical role that advanced technologies and sustainable practices play in shaping the future of laboratory and analytical sectors. We are proud to co-organise such a transformative event and look forward to continuing our mission of fostering industry progress and partnerships.”

Harshit Shah, President of IPMMA, remarked, “Pharma Pro&Pack Expo 2024 has once again demonstrated its critical role in driving innovation and collaboration across the pharmaceutical processing and packaging sectors. The overwhelming response from exhibitors and visitors showcases the industry’s dedication to embracing advanced technologies and sustainable solutions. As we look toward the future, Pharma Pro&Pack Expo will continue to be a key platform for fostering growth, building partnerships, and addressing the evolving needs of the pharma industry.”

Exhibitors and visitors shared positive feedback about the event’s success. Manabu Sakamoto, Managing Director of Shimadzu Analytical India (SAIP), said, “The experience at Analytica Anacon India & India Lab Expo 2024 has been nothing short of outstanding. From the moment the doors opened, we were impressed by the quality of conversations we had with visitors. These weren’t just casual chats—these were focused discussions with decision-makers who are shaping the future of the industry. We came here to showcase our latest offerings in analytical instruments and lab technology, but we left with a deeper understanding of the challenges and needs of the industry. After participating in this trade, I’m more confident than ever that we’re headed in the right direction and I’m excited for what’s next.”

Rizwan Khan, Director of Sales, Marketing & Projects at Glatt India, added, “Participating in Pharma Pro & Pack Expo 2024 was a truly meaningful experience, dedicated entirely to empowering our partners and highlighting how they can leverage our transformative solutions. This platform reinforced our commitment towards the industry and provided our partners valuable insights into the future of pharmaceutical processing, leaving us inspired and excited for the opportunities ahead.”

Visitors also expressed satisfaction with the event’s offerings. Gouri Prasad Nanda, Vice President & Head Investigations – Quality at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, remarked, “Visiting Analytica Anacon India & India Lab Expo has been a rewarding experience. The trade fairs brought together an impressive range of laboratory and analytical solutions under one roof, and the one-on-one sessions with exhibitors made it easy to find the right technologies for our needs. I’ve come away with a better understanding of the industry’s direction and key partnerships that will shape our next steps.”

Satish Agrawal, President (Tech & Operations) of Ajanta Pharma Ltd, commented, “Pharma Pro&Pack Expo was an efficient way to explore the latest advancements in pharmaceutical processing and packaging machinery. The dedicated sessions with exhibitors and the industry insights gained through the trade fair have been invaluable. We are leaving with fresh ideas and solutions that will elevate our manufacturing processes in the months to come.”

A significant development at the event was the rebranding of Analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo to Analytica Lab India, aligning with the global Analytica brand. Avisha Desai, Business Unit Head at Messe Muenchen India, said, “As the Indian laboratory and analytical market continues to expand, this rebranding to Analytica Lab India marks a pivotal step in strengthening our position as a leading platform for innovation and collaboration. By aligning with the global Analytica brand, we are amplifying our reach and reinforcing our dedication to advancing the latest technologies, solutions, and industry knowledge within India and beyond.”

Looking ahead, the organisers are preparing for the 2025 edition, with Analytica Lab India scheduled for April in Mumbai, followed by further events in Hyderabad and Johannesburg later in the year.

