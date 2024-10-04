Lupin acquires nine brands of Medical Nutritional Institute in South Africa

Global pharma major Lupin today announced that its South African subsidiary, Pharma Dynamics, has acquired nine brands along with their associated trademarks, from the Medical Nutritional Institute SA (MNI) in South Africa, through a partnership deal with ImpiloVest, a South African investment firm.

The acquired brands include AntaGolin, RyChol, NeuroVance, SkinVance, FlamLeve, Rheumalin, SleepVance, ImmunoVance, and OviVance. These products cater to a range of health issues such as metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance, cognitive function, skin health, inflammation, joint care, sleep quality, immune support, and women’s hormonal well-being.

MNI is dedicated to developing and offering phytochemical (plant-based) products and healthcare solutions, aimed at treating metabolic syndrome. This acquisition will enable Lupin gain access to MNI’s wide portfolio of nine brands, that are marketed as branded products in the South African retail sector.

Thierry Volle, President EMEA, Lupin said, “This acquisition is a major step for Lupin to expand our footprint in the Complementary and Alternative Medicines sector. MNI’s innovative plant-based products align perfectly with our goal to provide holistic and sustainable healthcare solutions to our patients in South Africa.”

Erik Roos, CEO, Pharma Dynamics said, “There is a growing trend of patients seeking proactive healthcare solutions. This acquisition broadens our product range by concentrating on metabolic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and neuroscience, thereby enhancing patient health and well-being.”

Mariaan du Plessis, CEO of MNI, shared her excitement about joining Pharma Dynamics. “We are proud to partner with a company that shares our dedication to holistic and preventive healthcare. MNI’s unique plant-based formulations, developed in 2002 by a team of healthcare professionals, have been extensively tested to ensure their efficacy.”