Meribel Pharma Solutions launches as mid-sized European CDMO with multi-country network

A new mid-sized Meribel Pharma Solutions, has officially launched operations across Europe. The company enters the market with ten manufacturing sites and three drug development service locations spread across France, Spain and Sweden.

The launch follows the acquisition of the Synerlab Group and seven European manufacturing facilities from Recipharm in 2023. Meribel Pharma Solutions is now positioned as a pan-European CDMO serving customers with capabilities across the drug development and manufacturing lifecycle.

The firm is led by Bruce Vielle, CEO, who formerly held the position of President and CEO at Synerlab. Joining him is Steve Leonard, Chief Operating Officer, who most recently served as Corporate Vice President, Global Operations & Supply Chain at Integra Life Sciences. Leonard was also previously Senior Vice President, Head of Global Operations at Catalent.

Meribel Pharma Solutions has a legacy in oral solid dose (OSD) manufacturing, semi-solid dosage forms, and sterile drug products. It has also established centres of excellence in drug development, lyophilisation, preservative-free multidose technologies, and flexible stick-pack and sachet production. The company supports both human and veterinary health products, operating under global regulatory certifications.

Commenting on the company’s market entry, Bruce Vielle, CEO of Meribel Pharma Solutions, said, “There is a gap in the market for a niche-player, mid-sized CDMO that’s focused, agile, and dedicated to solving complex challenges, and we are well positioned to fulfill this unmet need.

We have invested heavily in the latest technologies and expanded our capacity to meet the evolving needs of our customers. As a unified organisation, our foundations are built on quality and reliability. We bring together greater resources, deeper expertise, and enhanced agility, enabling us to meet our customers’ requirements better than ever before.”

“We’re deeply committed to delivering the highest quality in everything we do. Our regulatory and quality experts work with our clients to help ensure their products exceed the most stringent standards. With certified sites and a shared focus on continuous improvement, we are set up to deliver exceptional results.”

The company’s name is drawn from the Meribel mountain range in the French Alps, reflecting the integration of capabilities across three European countries and signalling its strategic intent to support customers navigating complex development and manufacturing needs.

Meribel Pharma Solutions will operate with a focus on specialised technical services across drug development and commercialisation, offering support to pharmaceutical partners seeking mid-sized CDMO collaboration with multinational capabilities.