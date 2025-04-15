Tamil Nadu seize unlicensed hair oils allegedly containing rabbit blood following NGO complaint

The Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department has seized hair oil products worth approximately ₹2.82 lakh from Garuda Herbals following a complaint filed by Humane World for Animals India (formerly Humane Society International India). The seizure was carried out under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, after an inspection at the manufacturer’s premises in Tamil Nadu.

The products in question were marketed via social media platforms with claims of treating hair loss and baldness. According to the complaint, these oils allegedly contained rabbit blood and were being sold without valid drug or cosmetic manufacturing licences.

Humane World for Animals India addressed its complaint to the Director of Drugs Control of Tamil Nadu, which was subsequently forwarded to the Assistant Director for the Erode Zone. The complaint included information about five such companies, some of which were flagged by consumers.

Despite Garuda Herbals presenting various certifications and making regulatory claims online, the Department proceeded with the seizure due to the lack of official approvals and the use of animal-derived ingredients without ethical or scientific substantiation.

The use of blood in cosmetic products raises concerns over consumer safety, misleading advertising practices, and animal cruelty. These issues are increasingly becoming points of scrutiny for both regulators and consumers in the health and personal care sectors.

Mishi Aggarwal, cruelty response specialist at Humane World for Animals India, said,

“It is deeply disturbing to see animal blood being used for a hair product. We identified five such companies in our complaint, some of which were shared with us by conscious consumers. This is a concern for consumer safety, and it’s a case of animal cruelty being disguised as beauty. We commend the swift action of the Drugs Control Department and urge the authorities to crack down on such harmful practices.”

The organisation has called on regulatory bodies to maintain ongoing oversight of manufacturers and urged the public to remain cautious of unverified products. It has also advocated for support of cruelty-free alternatives in the cosmetics and personal care market.