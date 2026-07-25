FDD Leadership Awards spotlight FR&D excellence 

Continuing its tradition of recognising excellence, the FDD Leadership Awards 2026, held alongside the FDD Conclave 2026, celebrated scientists, innovators and organisations driving advances in formulation research and development (FR&D).

The evening opened with a welcome address by Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma, Express Healthcare and Express Nutra, who spoke about the vision behind the awards and the need to celebrate the people shaping the future of pharmaceutical FR&D.

The event also comprised a very interesting fireside chat, ‘The New Playbook: What will define winning FR&D teams in 2030?’, with jury members Suresh Pareek, Angel and Growth Investor (Pharma); Dr Sumedha Nadkar, Pharmaceutical Strategy and Technology Consultant; and Dr Manish Grover, Director, Healthcare Technologies, Mangrove Creations. The discussion explored the evolving FR&D landscape, emerging innovation priorities and the leadership needed to drive the next phase of pharmaceutical development.

Following the session, the jury members present at the conclave were felicitated for their contribution to the evaluation process. Roychowdhury also acknowledged the efforts of the entire jury in identifying this year’s winners.

The awards were then presented by the jury members and Roychowdhury, joined by Manish Jain, MD, Cilicant, and Vijay Doshi, MD, Pioma Chemicals, representing the presenting and co-presenting partners.

The honours were presented across four categories.

Rising Stars: The next generation of FR&D innovators

This category recognised emerging professionals making an early impact in pharma formulation research and development.

Dr Ankit Anand Kharia

Mr Anirudha Kute

Mr Arjunarao Panchada

Ms Chitra Varma

Dr Kashyap Nagariya

Dr Mukesh Kumar

Dr Nandkishore Yadav

Mr Pankaj Soni

Mr Prabhat Shrivastava

Dr Rajiv Khurana

Dr Shailesh Vishwanath Biradar

Leaders: Driving excellence through scientific leadership

This is a category that honored professionals whose vision and sustained contributions continue to strengthen pharma FR&D.

Dr Alagumurugan Alagarswamy

Dr Ravindra Agarwal

Mr Sandipan Roy

Mr Shrenik Kole

Dr Syed Shah Moinuddin Hussaini

Dr Tathagata Dutta

Entrepreneurs: Turning research into real-world impact

This Editor’s Choice category recognised scientist-entrepreneurs who have successfully translated research into impactful businesses.

Jayanta Kumar Mandal, CEO & MD, APDM Pharmaceuticals

Vijayendra Kumar Redasani, CEO & MD, DelNova Healthcare

Special Citation: Recognising breakthrough innovation

A Special Citation was presented to Team Wockhardt for the development of Zaynich, recognising the team’s breakthrough contribution to antibiotic innovation and the fight against antimicrobial resistance.

The ceremony was followed by a networking dinner and cocktails. Bringing together researchers, industry leaders and innovators, the FDD Leadership Awards 2026 once again underscored the importance of celebrating excellence and fostering innovation across India’s pharma FR&D ecosystem.

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