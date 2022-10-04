CPhI Frankfurt announces finalists for CPhI Pharma Awards

CPhI Frankfurt has announced the finalists for the upcoming CPhI Pharma Awards, which will be hosted on 1st November, 2022 at the Messe Frankfurt.

The list, announced as part of Connect to Frankfurt – a complementary digital platform opening ahead of the in-person event – was whittled down from more than 180 entries across 10 categories.

This year’s finalists include companies that were vital to the pandemic response and improved resilience, manufacturers and innovators developing new technologies to advance drug discovery, development and manufacturing, as well as honouring tomorrow’s transformational digital solutions. Moreover, the “CEO of the Year” category will celebrate this year’s most exemplary leader.

All entries were evaluated by an expert panel of 17 jury members, who collectively bring decades of expertise from big pharma, consultancy, regulatory, market intelligence and academia.

This year’s shortlisted entries are as follows:

Excellence in Pharma: Innovation in response to COVID-19

Ami Lifesciences – Molnupiravir

Croda – Scale up and supply of lipid nanoparticles for COVID-19 vaccinations

Evonik – Lipid production in record time: How Evonik supplied specialty lipids to BioNTech in weeks

Gilead Sciences – Veklury

Moderna – Spikevax

Oliba Srl – The NCD partnership

Excellence in Pharma: API Development

Cambrex Corporation – Continuous flow oxidation process

Chemical Resources – Thiocolchicoside

CrystecPharma – mSAS

Indicatrix Crystallography – EnaCt

Shilpa Biologicals – Recombinant Human Albumin

Tokuyama Corporation – Novel synthesis of SGLT2 inhibitors

Excellence in Pharma: Finished Formulation

Accord Healthcare – Sixmo

Albireo Pharma – Bylvay

Aprecia – ZipCup formulation platform

Catalent Pharma Solutions – Catalent Xpress Pharmaceutics

CrystecPharma – In-particle design

Dr Ferrer BioPharma – ClorNasal

GATTEFOSSE – Emulfree Duo

Excellence in Pharma: Manufacturing, Technology and Equipment

Azbil Telstar – Smart format

Enzymaster Deutschland GmbH – Biocatalytic neat organic process to produce enantiopure amines

Gasporox AB – VialArch

Just-Evotec Biologics – J.POD

SHL Medical – Modular Fully Automated Testing Machine (FATM) platform

Thermo Fisher Scientific – Gibco Efficient-Pro Media and Feeds Systems

Lonza Small Molecules – Temperature-shift spray drying process

Excellence in Pharma: Packaging and Drug Delivery

Evonik – Beyond: LNPs: Polymeric nucleic acid delivery from Evonik and Stanford University

Haemopharm Healthcare – FillChoice Lung – CSTD

Nemera and Noble International – Safe ‘n’ Sound patient onboarding kit

Phillips-Medisize, a Molex Company – Smart Autoinjector Aria

SHL Medical – Maggie 5.0 mL

Sio2 – BBW-Packaging

Excellence in Pharma: Digital Innovation

A Life in a Day – Heart failure experience

Accord Healthcare – Unify Health: Helping cancer patients throughout their cancer journey

Aptar Pharma – Oleena digital therapeutic for symptom management in oncology

ATMPS – Haatali – Interoperable platform for vein-to-vein tracking of advanced therapies globally

Colorcon – SoteriaRx on-dose

Nanoform – Starmap Online

Pharmaoffer.com – Pharmaoffer.com Platform

Excellence in Pharma: Supply Chain, Logistics and Distribution

Aragen Life Sciences – eCule LogiTracker

Bushu Pharma – Gateway to Asia service

Cipla – Cipla Global Supply Chain Excellence in Supply Chain, Logistics and Distribution

CRYOPDP – Healthcare temperature-controlled logistics solutions

HCL Technologies – Consignment Inventory Management powered by IATM

LC Consulting SAS – Managing bis (trichloromethyl) carbonate -triphosgene – pharma grade supply chain by chemistry knowledge

Excellence in Pharma: Sustainability

Aquarray GmbH – DMA, droplet microarray

Indaver nv- Inda-MP: Recovery of precious metals from liquid waste streams

Körber Pharma Packaging Materials AG – Sustainable packaging solutions

Martin Dow – CSR activities of Martin Dow Group

Finzelberg – Going Zero

Excellence in Pharma: Regulatory Procedures and Compliance

Eidolon Learning – SEEK

FIVE Validation – GO!FIVE

Lonza Capsules and Health Ingredients – Capsugel titanium dioxide (TiO2) – free white gelatin capsule

Sandoz – Expansion of clinical use of Hydroxyurea (HU) FCT, the Sandoz developed innovative paediatric-friendly formulation for Sickle Cell Disease patients.

Excellence in Pharma: CEO of the Year

Adalvo – Anil Okay

Aragen Life Sciences – Manni Kantipudi

Celltrion Healthcare – Hyoung-ki Kim

Fermenta Biotech – Prashant Nagre

Piramal Pharma Solutions – Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Global Pharma

Procos SPA – Enrico Zodio