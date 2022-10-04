CPhI Frankfurt announces finalists for CPhI Pharma Awards
Finalists span 10 categories with awards for COVID innovations, new manufacturing approaches, improved sustainability and breakthrough digital technologies
CPhI Frankfurt has announced the finalists for the upcoming CPhI Pharma Awards, which will be hosted on 1st November, 2022 at the Messe Frankfurt.
The list, announced as part of Connect to Frankfurt – a complementary digital platform opening ahead of the in-person event – was whittled down from more than 180 entries across 10 categories.
This year’s finalists include companies that were vital to the pandemic response and improved resilience, manufacturers and innovators developing new technologies to advance drug discovery, development and manufacturing, as well as honouring tomorrow’s transformational digital solutions. Moreover, the “CEO of the Year” category will celebrate this year’s most exemplary leader.
All entries were evaluated by an expert panel of 17 jury members, who collectively bring decades of expertise from big pharma, consultancy, regulatory, market intelligence and academia.
This year’s shortlisted entries are as follows:
Excellence in Pharma: Innovation in response to COVID-19
- Ami Lifesciences – Molnupiravir
- Croda – Scale up and supply of lipid nanoparticles for COVID-19 vaccinations
- Evonik – Lipid production in record time: How Evonik supplied specialty lipids to BioNTech in weeks
- Gilead Sciences – Veklury
- Moderna – Spikevax
- Oliba Srl – The NCD partnership
Excellence in Pharma: API Development
- Cambrex Corporation – Continuous flow oxidation process
- Chemical Resources – Thiocolchicoside
- CrystecPharma – mSAS
- Indicatrix Crystallography – EnaCt
- Shilpa Biologicals – Recombinant Human Albumin
- Tokuyama Corporation – Novel synthesis of SGLT2 inhibitors
Excellence in Pharma: Finished Formulation
- Accord Healthcare – Sixmo
- Albireo Pharma – Bylvay
- Aprecia – ZipCup formulation platform
- Catalent Pharma Solutions – Catalent Xpress Pharmaceutics
- CrystecPharma – In-particle design
- Dr Ferrer BioPharma – ClorNasal
- GATTEFOSSE – Emulfree Duo
Excellence in Pharma: Manufacturing, Technology and Equipment
- Azbil Telstar – Smart format
- Enzymaster Deutschland GmbH – Biocatalytic neat organic process to produce enantiopure amines
- Gasporox AB – VialArch
- Just-Evotec Biologics – J.POD
- SHL Medical – Modular Fully Automated Testing Machine (FATM) platform
- Thermo Fisher Scientific – Gibco Efficient-Pro Media and Feeds Systems
- Lonza Small Molecules – Temperature-shift spray drying process
Excellence in Pharma: Packaging and Drug Delivery
- Evonik – Beyond: LNPs: Polymeric nucleic acid delivery from Evonik and Stanford University
- Haemopharm Healthcare – FillChoice Lung – CSTD
- Nemera and Noble International – Safe ‘n’ Sound patient onboarding kit
- Phillips-Medisize, a Molex Company – Smart Autoinjector Aria
- SHL Medical – Maggie 5.0 mL
- Sio2 – BBW-Packaging
Excellence in Pharma: Digital Innovation
- A Life in a Day – Heart failure experience
- Accord Healthcare – Unify Health: Helping cancer patients throughout their cancer journey
- Aptar Pharma – Oleena digital therapeutic for symptom management in oncology
- ATMPS – Haatali – Interoperable platform for vein-to-vein tracking of advanced therapies globally
- Colorcon – SoteriaRx on-dose
- Nanoform – Starmap Online
- Pharmaoffer.com – Pharmaoffer.com Platform
Excellence in Pharma: Supply Chain, Logistics and Distribution
- Aragen Life Sciences – eCule LogiTracker
- Bushu Pharma – Gateway to Asia service
- Cipla – Cipla Global Supply Chain Excellence in Supply Chain, Logistics and Distribution
- CRYOPDP – Healthcare temperature-controlled logistics solutions
- HCL Technologies – Consignment Inventory Management powered by IATM
- LC Consulting SAS – Managing bis (trichloromethyl) carbonate -triphosgene – pharma grade supply chain by chemistry knowledge
Excellence in Pharma: Sustainability
- Aquarray GmbH – DMA, droplet microarray
- Indaver nv- Inda-MP: Recovery of precious metals from liquid waste streams
- Körber Pharma Packaging Materials AG – Sustainable packaging solutions
- Martin Dow – CSR activities of Martin Dow Group
- Finzelberg – Going Zero
Excellence in Pharma: Regulatory Procedures and Compliance
- Eidolon Learning – SEEK
- FIVE Validation – GO!FIVE
- Lonza Capsules and Health Ingredients – Capsugel titanium dioxide (TiO2) – free white gelatin capsule
- Sandoz – Expansion of clinical use of Hydroxyurea (HU) FCT, the Sandoz developed innovative paediatric-friendly formulation for Sickle Cell Disease patients.
Excellence in Pharma: CEO of the Year
- Adalvo – Anil Okay
- Aragen Life Sciences – Manni Kantipudi
- Celltrion Healthcare – Hyoung-ki Kim
- Fermenta Biotech – Prashant Nagre
- Piramal Pharma Solutions – Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Global Pharma
- Procos SPA – Enrico Zodio