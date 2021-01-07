Healthcare industry records 103 deals worth $55.3 billion in December 2020
One big-ticket deal contributes 70.5 per cent of the total deal value in December 2020
In December 2020, the healthcare industry reported 103 deals worth $55.3 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (December 2019 to November 2020) of 83 deals worth $13.5 billion.
AstraZeneca to acquire Alexion Pharmaceuticals, a biopharma company, for $39 billion or $175 per share was the big-ticket deal which contributed 70.5 per cent of the total deal value in December 2020. Other top deals during the period were EQT IX Fund to acquire Recipharm AB, a contract development and manufacturing organisation, for approximately $2.1 billion; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to acquire commercial, clinical and research-stage oncology portfolio of Agios Pharmaceuticals, a biopharma company, for up to $2 billion and Gilead Sciences to acquire MYR GmbH for $1.7 billion.
|Deal Date
|Acquirer (s)
|Target
|Deal Value
($ million)
|12-Dec-20
|AstraZeneca Plc (UK)
|Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (US)
|39,000.0
|14-Dec-20
|EQT IX Fund (Sweden)
|Recipharm AB (Sweden)
|2,116.8
|21-Dec-20
|Les Laboratoires Servier SAS (France)
|Oncology Business of Agios Pharma (US)
|2,000.0
|10-Dec-20
|Gilead Sciences Inc (US)
|MYR GmbH (Germany)
|1,755.0
|10-Dec-20
|Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)
|NBE-Therapeutics AG (Switzerland)
|1,428.2
VC investments value decreased in December 2020
The healthcare industry reported 112 venture capital (VC) deals worth $3.8 billion in December 2020, compared to the last 12-month average (December 2019 to November 2020) of 121 deals worth $3 billion.
Tempus Labs, a technology company specialised in advancing precision medicine through the collection and analysis of molecular and clinical data, raising $200 million in series G-2 financing round to expand its operations and establish its work in other disease areas, including infectious diseases, depression, and cardiology; Nuance Biotech, raising $181 million in series D round of financing to support its ongoing research and development of its existing products and business development of potential new assets, and Cullinan Oncology, raising $131.2 million in series C round of financing are the major VC deals reported in December 2020.
|Deal Date
|Acquirer (s)
|Target
|Deal Value ($ million)
|10-Dec-20
|Baillie Gifford & Co; Google LLC; Franklin Templeton Investments; Novo Holdings AS; T Rowe Price Associates Inc
|Tempus Labs Inc (US)
|200.0
|8-Dec-20
|Matrix Partners China; RTW Investments LP; Beijing Konruns Pharmaceutical Co Ltd; C-Bridge Capital Partners LLC; HBM Healthcare Investments AG; GT Fund
|Nuance Biotech Inc (China)
|181.0
|15-Dec-20
|Schooner Capital LLC; Orbimed Advisors LLC; Undisclosed Investor(s); F2 Ventures Limited; Nextech Invest Ltd; Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners LP; The Baupost Group LLC; Foresite Capital Management LLC; Boxer Capital LLC; Eventide Asset Management, LLC; BVF Partners LP; MPM Capital Inc; Rock Springs Capital Management LP; Cowen Healthcare Investments; Logos Global Management LLC
|Cullinan Oncology LLC (US)
|131.2
|17-Dec-20
|BlackRock Inc; EcoR1 Capital LLC; Alexandria Venture Investments; Redmile Group LLC; Cormorant Asset Management LLC; Casdin Capital LLC; Undisclosed Fund; Samsara BioCapital LLC; Janus Henderson Investors; ArrowMark Partners; Avidity Partners LLC; Ascendant BioCapital
|Neurogene Inc (US)
|115.0
|16-Dec-20
|Undisclosed Investor(s)
|Neomorph Inc (US)
|109.0