Vaibhav Datke, Sr Manager – Business Development, Ami Polymer | FDD Conclave 2023

In this video:

Vaibhav Datke, Sr Manager – Business Development, Ami Polymer

Topic: Polymer solutions to pharmaceutical industry

Key Highlights:

1) Low hysteresis grade of platinum silicone results less heat build up and provides excellent flex crack resistance

2) Imaliner tubing are specially formulated inner layer for preservatives resistance

3) FEP/PTFE tubing is compatible with all corrosive solvents