Vaibhav Datke, Sr Manager – Business Development, Ami Polymer | FDD Conclave 2023

FDD Conclave 2023 | Day 1 | 21st July 2023 | Park Hyatt, Hyderabad

By EP News Bureau
In this video:
Vaibhav Datke, Sr Manager – Business Development, Ami Polymer

Topic: Polymer solutions to pharmaceutical industry

Key Highlights:
1) Low hysteresis grade of platinum silicone results less heat build up and provides excellent flex crack resistance

2) Imaliner tubing are specially formulated inner layer for preservatives resistance

3) FEP/PTFE tubing is compatible with all corrosive solvents

