M&A in pharma sees deals worth $14.8 bn in Nov 2024

In November 2024, the pharma and healthcare industry reported 95 deals worth $14.8 billion, compared to the last 12-month (November 2023 to October 2024) average of 102 deals worth $16.8 billion.

Hoffmann-La Roche, to acquire Poseida Therapeutics, a clinical-stage allogeneic cell therapy and genetic medicine company for an equity value of $1.5 billion; Ampersand Capital Partners and GHO Capital Partners, to acquire Avid Bioservices, a biologics contract development and manufacturing organisation, for a consideration of approximately $1.1 billion; Novartis AG, to acquire Kate Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing AAV-based gene therapies to treat genetically defined muscle and heart diseases, for a consideration of up to $1.1 billion. These three major deals contributed 25 per cent of the total deal value during November 2024.

The healthcare industry reported 85 venture capital (VC) deals worth $1.9 billion in November 2024, compared to the last 12-month (November 2023 to October 2024) average of 105 deals worth $2.8 billion.

Metsera, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company raising $215 million in series B round of financing to further advance its portfolio of highly differentiated, clinical-stage, Nutrient-Stimulated Hormone (NuSH) analogue peptides; Alentis Therapeutics AG, a biotechnology company raising $181.4 million in series D financing to advance the clinical development of anti-claudin-1 ADCs in solid tumours; ADCendo ApS, a biotechnology company, raising $135 million in series B financing to Advance First-in-class ADC Pipeline. These were the three major VC deals reported in November 2024.