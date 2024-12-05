Lupin Research Park R&D facility in Pune secures LEED Platinum Certification

Lupin announced that its research and development facility at Lupin Research Park in Pune has been awarded the LEED Platinum Certification for Operations and Maintenance by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). This certification highlights sustainable practices in operations and maintenance and marks a significant achievement for Lupin, making it one of the first Indian pharmaceutical companies to reach this milestone.

The facility was designed as a LEED Platinum-certified building when it was inaugurated in 2017. It has maintained this certification level consistently over seven years of operation.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin, stated, “We are delighted to be awarded the prestigious LEED Platinum Certification for our Research facility at Lupin Research Park, a significant landmark for us as well as the Indian pharma sector. This accomplishment is a testament to our team’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and creating a lasting positive impact on the environment.”

The R&D facility incorporates sustainability measures that focus on reducing reliance on fossil fuels and improving resource efficiency. Key efforts include:

Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Adoption: Green energy sources are utilised through a mix of on-site and off-site initiatives.

Water Conservation Measures: Advanced water efficiency strategies have been implemented to reduce reliance on external water sources.

Sustainable Waste Management: Waste management aligns with LEED standards, employing principles of reduction, reuse, recycling, and repurposing to achieve near-zero waste to landfill.

Healthy Workspaces: The design and operational practices ensure high indoor air quality, creating a comfortable environment for employees.

These practices reflect Lupin’s commitment to embedding sustainable methods into its operations, aligning with global standards and showcasing its leadership in sustainability within the pharmaceutical industry.





