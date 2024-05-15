Lupin receives ISO 14001, 45001 certification

Lupin announced that all 12 of its manufacturing sites, its R&D Center and corporate office in India have successfully completed rigorous audits and been certified by DNV for ISO 14001 — Environment Management Systems (EMS), and ISO 45001 — Occupational Health and Safety Management System (OHSMS).

ISO 14001 is an internationally recognised standard for Environmental Management Systems. The ISO 45001 is an international standard that specifies requirements for an occupational health and safety (OH&S) management system.

Commenting on this achievement, Nilesh Gupta, MD, Lupin, said that the certification recognises their efforts to maintain workplace safety and their ongoing efforts to integrate sustainable practices into their business operations and prioritise the health and safety of their people.