Cresset establishes new HQ in Bengaluru

Cresset, a provider of solutions for Computational Drug Discovery and Development that accelerate research outcomes, is expanding its existing Asia Pacific presence by creating a new headquarters in Bengaluru, one of India’s leading centers for biotechnology and pharmaceutical research.

The press release states that the new India site will support the growing demands of Cresset’s APAC customer base, and increase its reach in a range of markets across the region, including South Korea, Japan, China, and Australasia. Bengaluru’s status as one of the top locations in the industry will enable Cresset to tap into the wealth of computational chemistry talent available on its doorstep, and be closer to its customer base. The new staff appointments in India will span a range of areas, including sales, support, and development.

Commenting on the new Indian HQ Dr Mark Mackey Chief Scientific Officer and co-Founder, Cresset said “We already have a satellite office space in Bengaluru, where a high proportion of our Indian staff are currently based. The new office will allow us to grow our overall business and gain access to grant funding in the Indian market.”