Lupin receives Great Place To Work certification across global operations

Lupin announced that it has received the Great Place To Work certification. The company stated that the recognition follows a study spanning its subsidiaries and geographies, with Lupin among pharma companies to receive this certification through a global assessment.

The certification reflects the participation of Lupin employees, whose responses formed part of the evaluation process. The company recorded an 85 per cent participation rate in the study.

Commenting on the recognition, Yashwant Mahadik, President – Global Human Resources, Lupin, said, “We are honored to receive this global certification from Great Place To Work. It reflects the strength of our inclusive and values-driven workplace culture, where employees across geographies feel respected, valued, and empowered to perform at their best. We remain committed to further strengthening our culture and continuously enhancing the employee experience across all our locations.”

Lupin has a workforce of over 24,000 professionals across functions and geographies. In FY25, the company invested INR 40 billion on employee benefits and recorded 1,253,456 hours on employee training.