Lupin receives “A-” leadership rating from CDP for climate change and water security

Lupin has received an “A-” leadership rating from CDP for its performance in climate change and water security. The rating highlights Lupin’s efforts in environmental transparency and sustainability initiatives.

CDP is a global non-profit organisation that operates an independent environmental disclosure system for companies. It promotes transparency and data-driven strategies to manage environmental impact.

Ramesh Swaminathan, Executive Director, Global CFO and Head – API Plus SBU, Lupin, said, “We are delighted to be recognized by CDP as a leader in corporate sustainability. This recognition underscores our commitment to addressing global environmental challenges through measurable action. We consider CDP scores as a critical aspect in advancing our efforts towards sustainability. Lupin will continue to lead by example, setting new standards and adopting best sustainable practices to serve our communities.”

Lupin’s sustainability framework focuses on environmental stewardship, employee well-being, supply chain sustainability, and patient-centric innovation. The company’s 2024 CDP scores of “A-” for climate and water represent an improvement from its 2023 ratings of “B” for climate and “C” for water.

Lupin has taken steps to reduce its carbon footprint by implementing energy-efficient technologies and increasing the use of renewable energy sources. These measures have contributed to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Water security remains a priority in Lupin’s sustainability strategy. The company has introduced water recycling and conservation initiatives to optimise water usage and reduce wastage. These efforts support the long-term sustainability of water resources.

Lupin plans to continue investing in advanced technologies and partnerships to enhance its sustainability performance.

Earlier this year, Lupin’s S&P Global ESG scores increased from 69 to 76, surpassing the industry average of 30 in the pharmaceuticals sector.





