Lupin launches Turqoz (Norgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol) Tablets USP in the US

Lupin announced the launch of Turqoz (Norgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol) Tablets USP, 0.3 mg/0.03 mg, after having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Turqoz (Norgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol) Tablets USP, 0.3 mg/0.03 mg is the generic equivalent of Lo/Ovral-28 (Norgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol) Tablets, 0.3 mg/0.03 mg of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals LLC and is a contraceptive drug indicated to prevent pregnancy.

Norgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets USP (RLD: Lo/Ovral-28) had estimated annual sales of $33 million in the US (IQVIA MAT October 2023).