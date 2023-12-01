Syngene concludes acquisition of biologics facility from Stelis Biopharma

Syngene International announced the conclusion of the acquisition of a multi-modal biologics manufacturing facility from Stelis Biopharma as announced on July 4, 2023. The acquisition of the ‘Unit 3’ biologics manufacturing facility was concluded at a revised gross value of Rs 617 crores adjusted from the earlier gross value of Rs 702 crores.

The reduction in gross value reflects the retention of certain equipment not currently installed in the facility by Stelis Biopharma. The acquisition will add 20,000 litres of installed biologics drug substance manufacturing capacity for Syngene. It also includes a commercial scale, high speed, fill-finish unit – an essential capability for drug product manufacturing.

The Unit has been acquired effective December 1, 2023 on payment of Rs 395 crores. The balance, subject to final adjustments, will be paid in December 2023 on completion of certain post-closing actions by Stelis Biopharma.