Lupin launches Glucagon for injection USP in the United States

Lupin has announced the launch of Glucagon for Injection USP, 1 mg/vial packaged in an emergency kit, in the United States.

According to the company, Glucagon for Injection USP, 1 mg/vial packaged in an emergency kit, is bioequivalent to Glucagon for Injection, 1 mg/vial, of Eli Lilly and Company.

Glucagon is indicated for the treatment of severe hypoglycaemia in paediatric and adult patients with diabetes mellitus. It is also indicated as a diagnostic aid for use during radiologic examinations to temporarily inhibit movement of the gastrointestinal tract in adult patients.

As per IQVIA MAT June 2025 data, Glucagon for Injection USP, 1 mg/vial packaged in an emergency kit, had estimated annual sales of USD 122 million in the United States.