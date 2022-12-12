Kerala Ayurveda receives US patent for its herbal formulation

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Kerala Ayurveda its first patent for a proprietary herbal formulation at the 9th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo 2022 in Goa, a statement from the company notified.

The patent covers the efficacy of the herbal composition in the management of metabolic syndrome disorders such as type-II diabetes mellitus, obesity and lipid profile management, the statement mentioned.

It also stated that a statistical framework was conducted on the formulation using the rigors of modern scientific validation, including phytochemical and marker analysis, extensive pre-clinical testing at Renovel Discoveries in the United States (US), and a pharma rigor double-blind placebo-controlled clinical study at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

According to the statement, the patent also covers the efficacy of the herbal composition in the management of metabolic syndrome disorders such as type-II diabetes mellitus, obesity and lipid profile management, as well as its use in the preparation of food supplements, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals in appropriate dosage forms such as beverages/liquids, capsules, tablets, granules, jellies, to mention a few.