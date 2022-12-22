Fermenta Biotech commissions Fortified Rice Kernel manufacturing facility in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

Fermenta Biotech has commissioned a new facility to manufacture Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) located in Pennepalli, Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh. With this, the company has entered the rice fortification market and bolstered its emerging portfolio in nutrition. The FRK produced will be enriched with iron, Vitamin B12 and folic acid, in compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines for rice fortification, a company statement notified.

The statement said that fortified rice manufacturers mix FRK with traditional milled rice, thereby enhancing its nutritional content. Studies have shown the acceptability of fortified rice by consumers, along with significant retention of micronutrients after processing.