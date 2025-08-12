Lupin announces licensing deal for Ranibizumab biosimilar

Lupin announced it has entered into an agreement with Switzerland-based Sandoz Group AG to market and commercialise Lupin’s biosimilar ranibizumab across multiple regions.

Under the agreement, Sandoz will manage commercialisation of the product in the European Union, excluding Germany, as well as Switzerland, Norway, Australia, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Malaysia. Lupin will be responsible for manufacturing the product and handling regulatory submissions.

Sandoz will have exclusive marketing rights in most of these markets, except for France, Australia, Vietnam and Malaysia, where the rights will be semi-exclusive. In a separate agreement, Sandoz has acquired sole rights to commercialise Lupin’s biosimilar ranibizumab in Canada. Lupin will continue to manage its manufacture and regulatory filings for the Canadian market.

Ranibizumab is a recombinant humanised IgG1 monoclonal antibody fragment that binds to and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). It is indicated for the treatment of Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Macular Oedema Following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), Diabetic Macular Oedema (DME), Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (PDR) and Choroidal Neovascularisation (CNV).

“We are delighted to partner with Sandoz for the launch and commercialisation of ranibizumab in multiple markets globally,” said Thierry Volle, President EMEA and Emerging Markets, Lupin. “This partnership underscores our shared vision to expand global access to cutting-edge biologic therapies and improve outcomes for underserved patients.”