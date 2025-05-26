Lupin and SteinCares enter into License and Supply Agreement for Ranibizumab in Latin America

Lupin announced that it has entered into a license and supply agreement with SteinCares, a specialty healthcare company in Latin America, for commercialisation of Lupin’s biosimilar ranibizumab across Latin America excluding Mexico and Argentina.

Under the terms of the agreement, SteinCares will handle all regulatory filings, registrations and commercialisation of Ranibizumab in LATAM, while Lupin will be responsible for manufacturing the same.

Ranibizumab is a recombinant humanised IgG1 monoclonal antibody fragment that binds to and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). Its indications encompass the treatment of patients with Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Macular Edema Following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) and Myopic Choroidal Neovascularisation (mCNV).

Dr Cyrus Karkaria, President Biotechnology, Lupin said, “Our partnership with SteinCares underscores our commitment to providing innovative, high-quality healthcare solutions to patients in LATAM.”

“This partnership with Lupin strengthens our portfolio and further reinforces SteinCares’ position as a biosimilar powerhouse in Latin America,” said Sebastián Katz, Chief Strategy Officer, SteinCares