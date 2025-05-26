KDCA, SK bioscience launch support programme to shield South Korea against future pandemic influenza threats

South Korea has launched the Priority Infectious Disease Pandemic Preparedness Rapid R&D Support Program, led by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) in collaboration with SK bioscience. This proactive initiative is expected to significantly strengthen and prepare the nation against emerging influenza threats, says GlobalData.

This government-led initiative focuses on developing vaccines against avian influenza that are identified as high-risk candidates for future pandemics. SK bioscience has demonstrated technological capabilities by manufacturing vaccines for global partners and successfully launching its own COVID-19 vaccine.

SK bioscience’s portfolio includes the WHO-prequalified SkyCellflu Quadrivalent and Skycellflu, both domestically developed cell-cultured influenza vaccines, and SKYCovione, South Korea’s first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine. It is the only domestic company to have commercialised cell-culture-based vaccines for both influenza and COVID-19 with significant strengths in vaccine development.

Chilamula Srija, Pharma Analyst, GlobalData, comments, “The experiences with the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the risk of dependence on international supply chains for essential medical resources. By investing in domestic R&D, South Korea aims for greater autonomy and to ensure timely access to life-saving vaccines for its citizens in future emergencies.”

According to GlobalData’s Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center, SK bioscience is expected to initiate a Phase I/II study for an avian influenza vaccine in H2 2026. Ilyang Pharmaceutical is another domestic company in Phase III trials targeting Influenza A Virus, H1N1, and H3N2 subtypes.

KDCA and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) collaborated in May 2024 to accelerate vaccine development and other biological countermeasures against public health threats. This partnership underscores the commitment to global health security and the rapid response to a broad spectrum of high-priority infectious diseases, including Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Ebola, and mpox.

SK bioscience has previously collaborated with KDCA, notably winning the most bids in the government’s 2023-24 national flu vaccination program. Other companies such as GC Pharma, Ilyang Pharmaceutical, Boryung Corp., and Korea Vaccine also contributed millions of doses to support national immunisation efforts.

Chilamula concludes, “With a robust vaccine pipeline, national collaboration, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, SK bioscience is poised to lead the nation’s next-generation pandemic preparedness strategy. By encouraging domestic companies, South Korea is preparing to face future pandemics and positioning the country as a global leader in pandemic readiness while reducing reliance on foreign pharmaceutical giants.”