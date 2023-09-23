Alkem Laboratories brands API business as Alkem Activa

Alkem Laboratories announced the branding of their active pharma ingredients (API) business as Alkem Activa.

Alkem Activa signifies a pivotal move for Alkem Laboratories as the company is producing a diverse range of APIs that cater to the evolving needs of the pharma industry. Alkem Activa is poised to introduce numerous APIs, further bolstering the Alkem’s portfolio. Additionally, Alkem Activa plans to expand its capacity, incorporating technologies like biocatalytic and continuous manufacturing technologies to consolidate its position in this field.

Sandeep Singh, MD of Alkem, said, “Alkem Activa represents our renewed commitment to API excellence, innovation, and global outreach. With our tagline, ‘Innovative. Reliable. Sustainable,’ we signify our determination to propel Alkem Activa into the forefront of the API market with sustainability at the core of our operations. We envision Alkem Activa as a key contributor to healthcare solutions globally. Our aim is to strengthen our position in the API market, enhance accessibility to quality pharma ingredients, and shape the future of healthcare together with our partners.”