Alkem Laboratories Launch MediSamvad digital platform for healthcare professionals

Alkem Laboratories has launched MediSamvad, a digital platform designed to equip healthcare professionals with the latest updates in medical science from across the globe.

MediSamvad provides therapeutic updates and medical content tailored to healthcare professionals. The platform features a web portal that hosts webinars, creating opportunities for continuous medical education and knowledge sharing.

The platform offers a range of practice-oriented resources, including research articles, case studies, clinical guidelines, and insights into medical advancements. It aims to provide healthcare professionals with seamless access to valuable content that supports informed decision-making in clinical practice.

Dr Vikas Gupta, Chief Executive Officer at Alkem, stated, “MediSamvad is a testament of our commitment to empower healthcare professionals with the latest scientific knowledge and resources. By leveraging digital platforms, we aim to improve access to medical education and foster stronger connections with healthcare professionals, ultimately improving patient care.”