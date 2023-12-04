Lex Witness to host 9th Annual Pharma Legal & Compliance Summit 2023 in Mumbai

Lex Witness is set to host the 9th Annual Pharma Legal & Compliance Summit 2023, an event uniting legal experts, professionals, and leaders in the pharma, healthcare, and medtech industries. The summit is scheduled for December 8, 2023 at the Courtyard by Marriott, Mumbai, Andheri East.

This summit offers an opportunity for legal professionals to engage in discussions, gain insights, and network with peers. Since its debut, the summit has been industry professionals’ preferred knowledge-sharing and networking platform.

“As we gear up for the 9th Annual Pharma Legal & Compliance Summit 2023, we at Lex Witness are profoundly committed to bringing together the brightest minds and leaders across the pharma, healthcare, and medtech sectors. This summit is not just an event; it’s a vibrant ecosystem where ideas converge, strategies are born, and future trends are deciphered. We believe this gathering will be a cornerstone for shaping the future of legal and compliance practices in the industry. We aim to facilitate a platform where professionals can share insights, foster collaborations, and drive innovation in the ever-evolving legal landscape of the pharma world. We look forward to welcoming our esteemed speakers, partners, and delegates to what promises to be an enlightening and transformative experience.” said Akshay Alagh, Group Business Head, Lex Witness

The summit will feature discussions, presentations, and talks on critical legal and regulatory aspects, including:

Pill To Patient – A Skyview of Legal & Regulatory Aspects

Are You the New Data Don? Data Protection Is the New You

Salt It Your Way! IPR Undercurrents

Mergers & Acquisitions – The Great Indian Pharma Ride

The summit will comprise around 100 attendees, including corporate in-house general counsel, legal and regulatory heads, R&D heads, IPR heads, data protection officers, C-level executives, directors, stakeholders, judiciary, law firms and practitioners, and government representatives and policymakers.

30 industry experts and veterans will address the most complex legal and regulatory affairs of the pharma, healthcare and medical devices sectors.

To reserve a seat, write to [email protected] or call/whatsapp +91 7982771770 for ongoing special discounts.

All Express Healthcare and Express Pharma readers are being offered a special 25 per cent discount.



For more information and registration, visit www.plcs.co.in