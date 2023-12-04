Industry and academia should work together to combine discovery biology and translational research

How has your work on the biology of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) helped pharma companies increase the efficacy of medicines for common diseases like diabetes, hypertension etc.?

About half of the currently prescribed medicines work through GPCRs by turning them on or off. However, the signaling mechanism downstream of GPCRs is very complexes and involves multiple pathways operating in parallel. These multiple signaling pathways operating in parallel often drive the desired outcomes and side effects of medicines. Our work has provided fundamental insights into how we can segregate or selectively activate these different signaling pathways to minimise the side effects while maintaining the desired outcomes of prescribed drugs. We have also discovered that nature has already designed some GPCR like receptors that harbor the ability to preferentially activate selected signaling pathways. These receptors should provide important clues to segregate the complexity of GPCR signaling with direct therapeutic implications.

What is the next research question you are tackling on GPCRs or related research areas, and what would be its impact on patients?

We are now trying to understand the molecular mechanism of GPCR signaling using multiple complementary methods such as cryo-EM, cellular assays, and animal models. The long-term vision of our research is to understand the intricate details of GPCR activation, downstream signaling, and discover new signaling pathways relevant to therapeutic design. We also utilise synthetic antibody platform to generate and ch