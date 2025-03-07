Leadership evolution in India’s pharma sector in 2025

The Indian pharma industry is evolving rapidly, leading to the emergence of new leadership roles that address the sector’s dynamic global challenges and opportunities. As the sector adapts to technological advancements, regulatory requirements, and increasing competition, several leadership role trends are emerging. These roles are designed to strengthen the companies’ operational efficiency, expand their market presence, and foster innovation. The US market also continues to present a significant growth opportunity, driving many companies to evolve their leadership roles to stay competitive and compliant with stringent regulations. As Indian pharma companies continue to expand their footprint in the US and other international markets, leadership role trends are emerging that focus on regulatory expertise, market access, R&D innovations, and operational excellence.

Integrated roles of manufacturing, supply chain and technical operations

Given the large scale of operations and growth aspirations, leading companies have brought together manufacturing, supply chain, procurement and technical operations under an integrated role. This allows to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and meet both regulatory and market demands. These roles are increasingly interconnected to ensure smooth production processes, cost efficiency, product quality, and timely delivery to global markets. While manufacturing and supply chains have often been integrated, the coming years will also see the trend of technical operations getting integrated. This role focuses on process development, technology transfer, and ensuring that manufacturing processes are efficient and compliant with global standards. Integration with both manufacturing and supply chains unlocks efficiency in production and manage scale-up activities. Key benefits of this role are regulatory compliance, faster time to market, quality control and enhanced flexibility.

Transition of talent from consulting to operating roles in pharma

The interesting trend of talent in consulting firms (McKinsey etc) transitioning to wider operating roles has been prevalent for long across various consumer, consumer services and industrial sectors. However, this has now started to play out in Indian pharma companies where Consulting Partners are taking on interesting roles including R&D Project Management of generics, leading integrated product development organisations, Supply Chain transformation, BD support for certain therapeutic segments, M&A, Digital Transformation and above all CEO roles. This trend is likely to continue given the ecosystem complexity, pace of change and the context of spotting opportunities and creating scalable business models out of those.

Continued strategic focus on North America

US market accounts for anywhere between 30 per cent to 60 per cent of annual revenues for leading pharma companies in India. Companies will continue to acquire leadership capabilities with a focus on these markets. Two approaches are being pursued: Bring top executives on the board as Independent Directors from the global pharma landscape with a deep understanding of the US Markets, and create integrated leadership roles for North America and elevate the roles as part of the Management or Executive Committees.

◆ Pharma companies also building CDMO capabilities: Several large pharma companies have established or acquired Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs) to enhance their manufacturing capabilities and expand their service offerings. This has accelerated in recent years, thanks to India’s emergence as a pharma R&D hub. Many companies will continue to strategically integrate CDMO services to leverage their manufacturing expertise, expand their market reach, and provide comprehensive solutions to the pharma industry. While CDMO players like Divi’s, Laurus Labs and Jubilant Pharmova will continue to invest aggressively, established API and formulation companies are developing CDMO capabilities. Subsidiary companies are getting established, led by expert professionals as CEO’s. There will be continued Private equity interest in this space. In the last few years, Goldman Sachs acquired 33 per cent in Aragen, Piramal invested in CDMO’s Hemmo Pharmaceuticals and Yapan Bio, Advent International acquired Suven Pharma which was subsequently merged with Cohance Lifesciences.

◆ Digital transformation: Digital will continue to be the backbone of transformation. Historically, pharma has been something of a laggard in the digital space. However, the rate of adoption has gathered speed in recent years and the momentum will continue going forward. To remain competitive, companies will need to demonstrate agility in responding to changes and investing in building new-age capabilities. Digital transformation leadership roles are being created in parallel to conventional CIO roles to drive business impact on the ground by the adoption of AI, machine learning, and data analytics while leading the implementation of digital initiatives. Industry players are also focussing on developing new products and solutions by integrating science and innovation with data insights.

◆Regulatory affairs: Appointing global regulatory affairs leaders is a strategic move to enhance international market access and ensure compliance with diverse regulatory standards. Indian pharma companies over the recent years have demonstrated significant leadership in securing approvals from the US FDA. More global leaders are expected to be appointed in these key roles to help secure marketing authorisations in various markets. These are global experts who understand the complex issues associated with regulatory agencies and help in the approval of each complex API by analysing the latest regulatory trends and quality. Large pharma companies in India have already been appointing North America-focused Regulatory Affairs leadership roles, responsible for developing and executing the overall regulatory strategy, which includes developing the registration pathway, interacting with regulatory agencies, and being responsible for all associated regulatory filings. This talent has a deep understanding of global drug development and filing requirements, including a focus on successful biologics, biosimilars and other speciality product approvals. They also drive cross-border compliance with a focus on understanding US regulations, including Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Good Clinical Practices (GCP), as well as managing interactions with FDA representatives.

R&D and innovation leadership

R&D leadership plays a crucial role in driving innovation, particularly with respect to complex generics and biosimilars, two growing segments.

◆ Complex generics development: Leadership focuses on the development of complex generics, which have increased demand in the US, as these are difficult to replicate but offer significant market potential.

◆ Biosimilars and biologics: There’s a growing trend towards investing in leadership that focuses on the R&D of biosimilars and biologics, which are particularly important for the US market given the ageing population and increasing demand for biologic therapies.

The market opportunity demands robust leadership across multiple facets of the pharma business, particularly in regulatory affairs, R&D, market access, supply chain, and digital transformation. Indian pharma companies are adjusting their leadership structures accordingly to stay competitive and ensure their products meet the stringent standards of the US market. These emerging leadership roles reflect the industry’s commitment to innovation, digital advancement and global expansion, positioning Indian pharma companies for sustained growth and competitiveness on the global stage.