India and Belgium unite to advance RNA-based vaccines

MoU Signed Between Techinvention and Quantoom Biosciences, in the presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid of Belgium during the Belgian Economic Mission to India

TechInvention announces a strategic collaboration with Belgium-based Quantoom Biosciences. The Memorandum of Understanding was formally signed during the Belgian Economic Mission to India on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid of Belgium, industry leaders and key stakeholders from both nations.

As part of this collaboration, TechInvention is introducing Quantoom’s RNA manufacturing solutions—to India with a focus on accessibility scalability, and affordability. This advanced suite of technologies is designed to de-risk and accelerate the development of RNA-based vaccines. Complementing this, TechInvention will leverage its translational research expertise, regulatory know-how, and GMP manufacturing capabilities to streamline developing, scaling, and commercialising novel RNA-based products. This partnership represents a transformative milestone in India’s biotechnology landscape, establishing end-to-end mRNA production capabilities at TechInvention’s forthcoming EU-GMP-approved facility, the Global Collaborative Centre for Medical Countermeasures (GCMC), in Mumbai.

With a One Health approach, this collaboration extends beyond human health to encompass animal and environmental health. The technology is designed for environmental sustainability, integrating modular, low-carbon-footprint mRNA systems that support global decarbonization efforts. It aligns with worldwide initiatives to enable access to next-generation RNA technologies, ensuring that low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) benefit from locally manufactured, cost-effective, and scalable solutions.

This collaboration can position India as a hub for next-gen RNA-based vaccines, driving global partnerships for equitable healthcare.