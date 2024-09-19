Laurus Labs inaugurates new R&D facility at IKP Knowledge Park

Laurus Labs an R&D-driven pharmaceutical and biotech company in India has inaugurated a new R&D center at IKP Knowledge Park, Plot No DS15, Kolthur Shamirpet Medchal, Telangana.

The new facility was inaugurated by Duddilla Sridhar Babu Garu, Minister of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Industries and Commerce, and Legislative Affairs – Government of Telangana along with Dr Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and CEO Laurus Labs along with other senior management team members.

The 2,00,000 sq ft facility is equipped with modern laboratories and infrastructure to support the CDMO business of Laurus Labs. The facility is designed with the aim to foster innovation and advance the company’s mission of developing ‘Chemistry for Better Living’. The facility will reportedly provide job opportunities to over 800 people.