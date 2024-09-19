Atopic Dermatitis: A hotspot for innovation and investment opportunities, says GlobalData

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is emerging as a dynamic field ripe with innovation and investment opportunities. With the market projected to reach $16.7 billion by 2030 across the seven major markets (7MM*), driven by rising prevalence and advancements in treatment, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on novel therapies. This sector promises substantial growth as new treatments address unmet needs and reshape patient care, says GlobalData.

The AD market is expanding rapidly, affecting a significant portion of the global population. According to GlobalData, 781 million patients within the 7MM had AD in 2020, and this number is expected to grow.

Filippos Maniatis, Healthcare Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “Pharmaceutical companies should take advantage of the opportunities presented by the current trends in AD trials and invest in R&D, establish collaborations, and adopt patient-focused strategies to drive growth in the AD field.”

The current treatment paradigm for AD involves the use of topical corticosteroids, moisturizers, antihistamines, and recently approved interleukin inhibitors, Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, and phosphodiesterase (PDE) 4 inhibitors. Nevertheless, these standard-of-care therapies often offer only temporary relief and have been associated with potential side effects. Therefore, there is a need for the development of therapies that are both more effective and have a longer-lasting impact on patient’s quality of life, which may be addressed by the current pipeline landscape for AD.

Maniatis continues, “A new wave of pipeline agents is observed to be coming in the atopic dermatitis pipeline landscape, with mechanisms of action (MoAs) such as OX40L inhibitors, other bacterial therapies and nuclear transport modifiers (NTMs) emerging to further challenge the AD market.”

With the growth in AD, investment opportunities seem to be exciting, and pharmaceutical companies could invest in the R&D of innovative therapies by forming strategic alliances. Strategies may also include communication between pharmaceutical companies and patient advocacy groups to understand patient needs, contributing to future decision-making upon treatment developments. Other strategies may include collaborations with academic and research bodies, as well as partnerships and licensing deals with biotech firms that are currently developing promising drug candidates which may assist companies to secure a competitive advantage over other competitors.

Maniatis concludes, “Pharmaceutical companies have actively pursued partnerships and deals within the AD space, with notable successes such as the alliance between Regeneron and Sanofi. This collaboration led to the development and commercialisation of Dupixent (dupilumab), a breakthrough treatment for moderate to severe AD. The anticipated sales of Dupixent for AD are projected to reach $6.2 billion in 2030, highlighting the significant rewards and substantial potential in this rapidly evolving market.”

*7MM: The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan.

