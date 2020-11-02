Zydus to present PBC and NASH clinical trial data of Saroglitazar Mg at AASLD event

Read Article

Zydus announced that a Late-Breaker Oral Presentation and two Poster Presentations on Saroglitazar Mg has been accepted for presentation at The Liver Meeting 2020, the Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), which is taking place virtually from November 13-16, 2020.

Saroglitazar Mg is in various stages of clinical trials to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) and Non-Alcoholic Steato Hepatitis (NASH).

Speaking on the development, Pankaj R Patel, Chairman, Cadila Healthcare, said, “We look forward to presenting the new data on Saroglitazar Mg at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience, the Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). Zydus is committed to developing novel therapies for patients living with liver diseases like PBC and NASH”.