Healthcare sector to generate 40 million jobs in India by 2020: Sadananda Gowda

The Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Sadananda Gowda inaugurated the Annual Health Conference ‘Pharma Med HD 2019 – Transforming the perception of Indian Health Care Industry’ held in New Delhi. Congratulating the PHD Chamber for gathering all the stakeholders of the healthcare industry on one platform through such conference, Gowda said that the sector is expected to generate 40 million jobs in India by 2020.

Indian healthcare sector, is expected to record a threefold rise, at a CAGR of 22 per cent during 2016-2022 to reach US$ 372 billion in 2022 from US$ 110 billion in 2016, the minister said.

India ranks 145th among 195 countries in terms of quality and accessibility of healthcare. There is immense scope for enhancing healthcare services penetration in India, thus presenting ample opportunity for development of the healthcare industry.

Stating that the Indian healthcare industry is one of the most knowledgeable and professional industry in the world, the minister cited various facts and figures which support the statement. He added that the Indian healthcare delivery is one of the most efficient and cost-effective healthcare delivery systems due to our expert doctors and specialists and well-equipped diagnostics and nursing services.