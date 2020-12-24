Gujarat Govt. launches start up ecosystem for ‘Ayurveda and Herbal Innovation’

Read Article

Gujarat Government has launched Start Up Ecosystem for ‘Ayurveda and Herbal Innovation’ called ‘Mind to Market'(M2M).

Shripad Naik, Minister of state, Ministry of AYUSH, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Education Minister, Gujarat Governement, Himanshu Padnya, Chief Mentor, i-hub, Hanmant Gaikwad, Chairman BVG India, Hiranmay Mahanta, CEO, i-hub launched this project in online ceremony, held on December 21, 2020.

BVG life sciences will mentor this ambitious 200 crore ‘Mind to Market’ Project. Three months back an memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed in between the Gujarat Government and BVG life sciences.

According to an MoU, BVG life sciences will help young innovators in research to validation, mentoring to marketing through this project. Both the parties agree to engage through open innovation model in which researchers, innovators, start-ups curated by i-Hub will co-create with BVG for creating value.

Hanmant Gaikwad, Chairman BVG India, said, “BVG life sciences is working in herbal life,Ayurveda for validation, production and marketing. India is treasure of herbal remedies from five thousand years. We will take Ayurveda to international level through this project’.

The project is named ‘Mind to Market(M2M) National Innovation Challenge on ‘Ayurveda and Herbal Sector’.

The M2M’s (Mind to Market) main purpose is to shortlist the startups and other individuals to provide support to them with the right mentor ship and thereafter develop indigenous products under the ‘Make In India’ campaign and develop an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. This initiative will help us to develop a responsive eco-system to connect the youth of India and empower them to contribute with their ideas, energy, and technical prowess to serve the Nation.

The Gujarat Government gives Rs 200 Crore to support early-stage student innovators and start ups to develop their POC and venture into creative projects. Education department of Gujarat is providing platform for all startup stakeholders to develop an end to end innovation and the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state of Gujarat. The Government is trying to take innovations to user end level.

Shripad Naik, Minister of state,Ministry of AYUSH said, ‘Ayush intervention has helped in COVID-19 Epidemic. Demand for Ayurvedic products increased. Future healthcare management will be based on medicinal plants. Herbal gardens, nurseries will be supported in coming days. Because quality raw material is need of herbal medicines. It will help rural economy.

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Education Minister, Gujarat Government said, ‘Ayurveda can diagnosis patient’s health only through ‘Naadi Pariksha‘. Ayurveda has proved solution on various chronic diseases. Ayurveda University should be established in every State.

Harish Pandya, Chief Mentor, i-hub said, ‘Mind to Market(M2M) is effort to take start ups and youth to international level.

Vibhavariben Dave, Anju Sharma were also present and G T Pandya offered vote of thanks.