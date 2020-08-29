Cadila Pharma launches Cadalimab (adalimumab biosimilar) for India

Read Article

Cadila Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of adalimumab biosimilar under the brand name Cadalimab for the domestic market. Adalimumab is a disease-modifying antirheumatic drug and a monoclonal antibody that works by inactivating tumour necrosis factor-alpha (TNFα).

Adalimumab, popular under the brand name Humira by Abbvie, is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and psoriasis. Cadalimab is the fourth biosimilar launched in the last two months by Cadila Pharmaceuticals.

It recently launched three more biosimilar products under the name Bevaro, Ritucad and NuPTH for treatment of cancer and osteoporosis.

“Around seven million people in India suffer from rheumatoid arthritis, while 0.44-2.8 per cent of people in India suffer from Psoriasis. While these are not life-threatening, psoriasis and RA can be painful to live with. With the launch of Cadalimab, we want to reach these patients with a cost-effective solution and give them a chance at a better life,” shared Amit Ajmera, VP, Cadila Pharmaceuticals.

“Cadalimab comes in an easy pre-filled syringe which makes it easy to use for every patient and provides them relief from disorders such as arthritis and psoriasis. We are on a journey to expand treatment options with affordable biosimilars”, said OP Singh, President -Sales and Marketing, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Cadalimab is available in 40mg/0.8ml injection and has shown to have significant reduction in signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis after the usage of Cadalimab.

Cadila plans to launch multiple biosimilar products this year for the Indian market.