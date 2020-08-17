Biological E. acquires Akorn India

Read Article

Biological E (BE) informed that it has acquired Akorn India, the Indian arm of US-based Akorn, a producer of speciality generic injectable medicines and vaccines. The company hasn’t disclosed the deal amount.

Akorn plant has a fully staffed sterile injectable manufacturing facility with a 39,000 sq m of built-up area spread over a 14-acre campus. It has a capacity for about 135 million units with the potential for immediate expansion of a further 30 million units.

Mahima Datla, Managing Director, Biological E. said, “We are happy to have made a strategic investment in acquiring Akorn India. We would leverage BE’s and Akorn India’s capabilities to enhance our supply capacities both in vaccines and in generic injectables. The timing of this acquisition is fortuitous as it will immediately allow us to expand our capacity to manufacture our investigational COVID-19 vaccine. With these capacities, we would be in a position to offer over 1 billion doses per annum.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Narender Dev Mantena, Director, BioE Holdings, who heads BE’s novel vaccines initiative, said “We are glad to have acquired Akorn India, which is known for its injectables and speciality sterile pharmaceuticals capabilities. This acquisition will allow us to expand our capacities to meet the increasing demands of our speciality generic injectables for the US and EU customers. This acquisition will pave a new way for BE and add significant value for our business operations and global supply of our products.”